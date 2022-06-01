MITCHELL TENPENNY THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH

After a concert in New York with Chris Young over the weekend, Mitchell Tenpenny got to throw out the first pitch at a Mets game. And he may have brought them good luck, as they beat the Phillies 5-4.
Staying in the sports realm, he’ll play in the Celebrity Softball Game next week at CMA Fest. The June 6th event will benefit Folds of Honor. The non-profit organization provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or have been disabled while serving in the military.
