MITCHELL TENPENNY THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH

Jun 1, 2022 @ 8:30am
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

After a concert in New York with Chris Young over the weekend, Mitchell Tenpenny got to throw out the first pitch at a Mets game. And he may have brought them good luck, as they beat the Phillies 5-4.

Staying in the sports realm, he’ll play in the Celebrity Softball Game next week at CMA Fest. The June 6th event will benefit Folds of Honor. The non-profit organization provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or have been disabled while serving in the military.

