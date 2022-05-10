Miranda Lambert Tells Truth about her Marriages…

Miranda Lambert Gets Real about her Divorce from Blake Shelton and Her Relationship with Brendan McLoughlin
During a recent CBS News interview Miranda Lambert got real about her high profile divorce from Blake Shelton; and how her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin started out like a romance novel.
The “If I Were A Cowboy” singer was married to Shelton from 2011 until 2015, Lambert says about their public divorce, “I wasn’t prepared for that. Well, I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth.”
Since then, Lambert says she has, “learned a lot and settled into a feeling of peace with herself. With that newfound confidence.”
As for her marriage to McLoughlin, Lambert says “It’s like some kind of Hallmark movie or something—the redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York; but it actually happened that way.“