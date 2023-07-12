98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Mickey Guyton Announces New Music Featuring Kane Brown

July 12, 2023 12:00PM CDT
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton has announced a new single, set to be released this Friday (July 14) – and it features a famous friend.

Nothing Compares to You,’ is a duet with Kane Brown.

She made the announcement on socials:  “After much anticipation — by me — I am so excited to share that I’m releasing my new single, ‘Nothing Compares to You,’ on Friday.  And guess what?  It is a collaboration, and this collab is just, it’s mind-blowing, and I’m so excited.  Are y’all ready for this?  Are you ready to hear who I’m collabing with?  It’s…drum roll please…Kane Brown!

(American Music Awards 1/13/20) Getty Images

 

What is your favorite Country collaboration?

