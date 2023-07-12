Mickey Guyton Announces New Music Featuring Kane Brown

Mickey Guyton has announced a new single, set to be released this Friday (July 14) – and it features a famous friend.

‘Nothing Compares to You,’ is a duet with Kane Brown.

She made the announcement on socials: “After much anticipation — by me — I am so excited to share that I’m releasing my new single, ‘Nothing Compares to You,’ on Friday. And guess what? It is a collaboration, and this collab is just, it’s mind-blowing, and I’m so excited. Are y’all ready for this? Are you ready to hear who I’m collabing with? It’s…drum roll please…Kane Brown!”

