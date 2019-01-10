Message from the Northern Illinois Food Bank to those that are in need….

With more than 40,000 federal workers in Illinois potentially affected by the federal government shutdown, some may need the support of food banks and pantries to help provide nutritious food while their personal financial situation is affected.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank has provided the following media statement:

As the partial government shutdown continues, Northern Illinois Food Bank would like to reassure our neighbors that we will continue to provide fresh, nutritious food to those in need through our network of member agencies.

While the Food Bank administers a number of federal nutrition programs and relies on some government funding, we are confident we can continue serving all our neighbors ­ including those directly impacted by the shutdown ­ due to the support from our community.

If anyone is facing hunger during this time and is unsure where to get help, please visit SolveHungerToday.org and click the ³Get Groceries² tab to find the nearest food pantry locations.