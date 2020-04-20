Men Hit Harder by COVID-19… This May Be Why.
Do Testicles Make Men More Vulnerable To Coronavirus?
Researchers have noticed that men seem to get hit harder by the coronavirus, with their recovery times taking longer than those for women.
Looking at 68 patients in Mumbai, India, a mother-daughter doctor team revealed that COVID-19 attaches itself to a protein that happens to be found in large quantities inside the testicles.
According to Dr. Aditi Shastri, an oncologist at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, and her mother, Dr. Jayanthi Shastri, who is based at Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai, men spend an average of two days longer in recovery.
The study, published on MedRxix and not peer-reviewed, builds on evidence reported in Italy, South Korea, and New York City – that men are dying from the outbreak at a higher rate.