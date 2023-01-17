Mel Brooks Completes ‘History Of The World’ With Part 2

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 26: Mel Brooks attends the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala 50th Anniversary World Premiere Restoration of 'The Producers' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage)

Here’s something I am looking forward to this year; as a huge Mel Brooks fan, I’ve always wondered if he was going to get around to making “History Of The World” Pt. 2 and now we have details.

Hulu announced that it will be turning the sequel into a mini-series, and Mel Brooks has signed on as the writer, producer, and star of this new series.

Mel Brooks has enlisted Quinta Brunson, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman, and more for this new mini-series.

History of the World, Part II, will be out on March 6th on Hulu.