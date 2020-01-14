Meghan Markle “On the Brink,” Just Before the Sussexs’ Stepped Back from Royal Life?
BATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry may have rushed his announcement that he and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would step down from their roles as senior royals, due to Meghan – who was described as “on the brink” of a major meltdown.
Markle, who chose to return to Canada, with Baby Prince Archie, ahead of Harry, to avoid repercussion, was said to be in a fragile state. The publication also reported that Harry was very concerned about her mental state. The two have long worked together as mental health advocates.
Harry, along with his father, Prince Charles, and older brother, Prince William, attended an emergency family meeting, Monday. It was called to discuss how the royal family would move forward. Queen Elizabeth II has granted Harry and Meghan’s wish to step down from royal duties, and live life independently, between Canada and the United Kingdom. But they will no longer be financed by British taxpayers. The transition is expected to be finalized within the next few days.