McDonalds Opens 'CosMc's' in Bolingbrook

December 8, 2023 1:30PM CST
McDonald’s CosMc’s Restaurant.Courtesy: McDonald’s

Outta this world?  We’ll see.

Here’s how the Chicago-based fast food giant describes the new chain:   At CosMc’s, you’ll find exactly what you need to take you to your happy place.  And you’ll feel rejuvenated by more than just a drink.  We know that everyday life can weigh us down.  So we’re on a mission to lift humans up with every sip.”  

It gets a little trippier, as the new website describes an alien, named CosMc, who came from CosMcLand to McDonaldland in the ’80’s for a “trade mission“…  Check that out, here.

These drive-thrus will only open in a few other cities, till it proves successful.

Here’s the menu.  It includes the iconic Egg McMuffin, plus cookie-donut-like treats, called McPops and protein snack boxes…

It’s intended to be a bit like Starbucks, with few food offerings, but lots of trendy and classic breakfast drinks – some are called “Galactic Boosts.”

Several drive-up lanes run parallel to each other, with lighted menus and intercoms, to serve at least four customers at a time.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

