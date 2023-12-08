McDonalds Opens ‘CosMc’s’ in Bolingbrook

Outta this world? We’ll see.

Here’s how the Chicago-based fast food giant describes the new chain: “At CosMc’s, you’ll find exactly what you need to take you to your happy place. And you’ll feel rejuvenated by more than just a drink. We know that everyday life can weigh us down. So we’re on a mission to lift humans up with every sip.”

It gets a little trippier, as the new website describes an alien, named CosMc, who came from CosMcLand to McDonaldland in the ’80’s for a “trade mission“… Check that out, here.

These drive-thrus will only open in a few other cities, till it proves successful.

Here’s the menu. It includes the iconic Egg McMuffin, plus cookie-donut-like treats, called McPops and protein snack boxes…

It’s intended to be a bit like Starbucks, with few food offerings, but lots of trendy and classic breakfast drinks – some are called “Galactic Boosts.”

Several drive-up lanes run parallel to each other, with lighted menus and intercoms, to serve at least four customers at a time.