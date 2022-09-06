98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Maren Morris Raises Over $100K After Making Light of Fox News Insult

September 6, 2022 4:08PM CDT
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

FOX News Tucker Carlson referred to Maren Morris as a lunatic country music person.

Maren took her lemons and made lemonade when she took the slogan and put it on a t-shirt.

She put the shirts on sale with the proceeds being split between GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.

Maren wrote on Twitter, over $100,000 raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics.

