Maren Morris & LeAnn Rimes Pay Insta-Props to Each Other over Patsy Cline Classic

September 14, 2022 1:05PM CDT
(Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Maren Morris looked blue (in a good way) in a recent Instagram post, which pictured her in a floor-length blue sequined dress, posing against blue school lockers.

Why couldn’t you be blue over me? (blue heart emoji),” Morris captioned the post.  The caption refers to LeAnn Rimes’ 1996 chart-topping debut single, “Blue.”  And that song was actually a re-make of the Patsy Cline classic.

The caption caught Rimes’ attention, and she responded with “ha,” and fire emojis.

Morris responded to Rimes by writing, “thank you for your service, queen.”

Maren was all dressed up to pay tribute to another country music heavyweight, Vince Gill.

