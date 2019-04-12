Maren Morris goes “For the Throne” on new “Games”-inspired album
Jamie Nelson – Maren Morris wears a crown in the artwork for her new album, Girl, and now, she’s making a move toward the Throne… Game of Thrones, that is.

Maren’s one of fourteen artists on For the Throne, a new album featuring music inspired by the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. While we don’t know the title of Maren’s contribution yet, we do know she’s a big Thrones fan.

“Let the Games begin…” she tweeted when the album was announced.

Lennon StellaThe LumineersMumford & SonsThe Weeknd, and many more are also on the collection, which comes out April 26.

Strangely, Ed Sheeran isn’t included on the album, despite his unforgettable and controversial cameo in the show.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO this Sunday, April 14.

