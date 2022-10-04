98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

'Tall Guys': Maren Morris and Shaq Share a Funny Photo Like This

October 4, 2022 12:00PM CDT
‘Tall Guys’: Maren Morris and Shaq Share a Funny Photo Like This

Maren Morris and Shaq Reveal a Height Difference of 2 Feet in a Funny Photo

[It’s a lot like the one, here, with Mo and Akeem Hicks, at a Chicago Bears charity formal]

Maren Morris was in Las Vegas, over the weekend, as a part of Shaqille O’Neal’s foundation gala, and the pair took a hilarious picture – which highlights their extreme height difference.

O’Neal is seen towering over Morris, who stands at 5’1 to Shaq’s 7”1’ stature.

Morris captioned the photo, “Tall Guys,” which promotes her new song (about her favorite tall guy, her husband, Ryan Hurd).

