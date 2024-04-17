98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Man Buys Son an Octopus – Then It Has 50 Babies

April 17, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Cameron Clifford‘s 9-year-old son, Cal, wanted a pet octopus; so like any good dad, he granted his son’s wish. What could be so hard?

Well, Clifford, a 39-year-old rural Oklahoma dentist, found out real quick when Terrance, as the octopus was named, spawned 50 babies.

Beside the fact that Terrance is way bigger than they had expected, Clifford says, he ended up blowing $300 a week to overnight food for the hatchlings. Then there was the water damage to his house, which he says is still under repair.

All in all, Clifford figures he’s spent around $3,000 to $4,000 on octopi over the past year.

“Do not get a pet octopus unless you’re ready to lose sleep and your kids’ college fund simultaneously,” he jokingly tells USA Today.

Despite the challenges, Clifford says seeing the joy it’s brought to his kids has been worth it.

