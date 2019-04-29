Man Beaten for Shouting “Endgame” Spoilers

A man in Hong Kong just found out how serious people are about not spoiling “Avengers: Endgame” after he was beaten for shouting spoilers to people in line to see the movie.

The guy was “beaten and bloodied” outside the theater after he decided to yell out major parts of the movie. Here’s the complete story from The Sun UK.

Marvel fans online say he got what he deserved.

Avengers: Endgame has already become the highest-grossing film of the year and it’s only opening weekend!

While Sunday receipts have not all been tallied yet, the movie has made $1.2 BILLION worldwide giving it the all-time opening weekend record. The movie made $350 million domestically and that is also a record. Again, this number is still climbing as Sunday numbers are not included.