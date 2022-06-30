      Weather Alert

Maddie & Tae’s New Single “Every Night Every Morning” is Available Now

Jun 30, 2022 @ 11:30am

Every Night Every Morning” is the first song from the Maddie & Tae album, Through The Madness Vol 2, which continues the duo’s musical story from January.

While a date for release of a new album has not been set, the duo has already been hitting the road.  Maybe you saw them at Taste of Joliet, last Saturday, with 98.3 WCCQ.  They rocked a packed Memorial Stadium.

The duo will headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents:  All Song No Static tour.

September 15th in Oklahoma City, Maddie & Tae will be out on tour, again, along with Sacha and Abbey Cone.

