Maddie & Tae’s New Single “Every Night Every Morning” is Available Now

“Every Night Every Morning” is the first song from the Maddie & Tae album, Through The Madness Vol 2, which continues the duo’s musical story from January.
While a date for release of a new album has not been set, the duo has already been hitting the road. Maybe you saw them at Taste of Joliet, last Saturday, with 98.3 WCCQ. They rocked a packed Memorial Stadium.
The duo will headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static tour.
September 15th in Oklahoma City, Maddie & Tae will be out on tour, again, along with Sacha and Abbey Cone.