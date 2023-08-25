Maddie Font Celebrates Baby Boy with ‘Baby-Q’ Shower

Maddie Font‘s bun in the oven is just about done cooking.

So, with her due date right around the corner, the Maddie & Tae singer celebrated her baby boy — her first baby — with a barbecue-themed baby shower.

The summer event featured plenty of fun in the sun, surrounded by family and friends.

The singer shared several photos from the party, including a few snaps with her husband, Jonah Font, who appeared to have been manning the grill.

“Had the most magical Baby-Q yesterday at our house with our Nashville family,” the pregnant mother writes in an emoji-filled caption. “We are so blessed to have such an incredible village here. Baby boy we are ready for you bubba!”

What is the best celebration that you’ve attended this summer?

[The duo are pictured performing at Taste of Joliet 2022]