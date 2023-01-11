Luke Combs: The Right Riff at the Right Time Equals “Going, Going Gone”

Luke Combs continues to make hits, and his latest single, “Going, Going, Gone,” is no exception.

“[It’s] a song I wrote in Montana with two of my best friends,” Luke says, referring to Ray Fulcher and James McNair. “And I really just had that riff I was playing on the guitar, and we all kinda were like really interested in that.”

He adds: “And [I] went through the phone, and I had that title ‘Going, Going, Gone’ in my phone for a really long time, and always just never found the right time or moment, or maybe it was the riff, you know?” he continues. “I never matched it up with the music right, and I feel like we finally got it right that time.”

Combs recently announced a new album. It’s got 18 songs, and will be released on March 18th.