Luke Combs Re-Teams With Crocs For Bootlegger Slider
Getty Images
Luke Combs is once again teaming up with Crocs for the limited-edition Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. The slip-on shoe will be available beginning July 21 at Crocs.com/Luke-Combs and retails for $39.99.
Luke said, “Even though I haven’t been able to hit the road this summer, I still wanted to connect with my fans. So I used this time to get creative with my friends at Crocs to design another shoe . . . and this time in a Slide version. If you didn’t already know from my first two collaborations – I love Crocs and there’s nothing that brings happiness quite like music and comfortable shoes. I’m excited to introduce my brand-new Bootlegger Slide, that is sure to be your summer sandal.”
Luke first joined forces with Crocs for a camo clog which was sold during last year’s CMA Fest in Nashville.