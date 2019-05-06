Luke Combs Got the “Pretty Woman Treatment” Trying to Buy a Rolex in New York

If you remember the movie Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, you remember that because Julia did not “look the part” stores on Rodeo Drive were not welcoming of her.

Looks like Luke Combs got the Pretty Woman treatment while in New York.

He was in New York preparing to play Madison Square Garden when he went to purchase a Rolex watch. He had a specific one in mind as it had sentimental value for him. His grandfather had one.

He walked into the store and asked for the specific style of Rolex that he wanted and was told by the store clerk, oh you just can’t get those.

As soon as he said that he had hoped to wear it while he was performing on stage at Madison Square Garden the clerk said they thought they had one in the back. Here’s the complete story from Whiskey Riff.