LUKE COMBS ANNOUNCES 2023 WORLD TOUR

Luke Combs will embark on a world tour next year. He announced the news on social media yesterday (Thursday, September 8th) writing, “3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!” The trek launches on March 25th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and concludes in London, England at The O2 Arena on October 19th, stopping at 16 stadiums along the way.

Luke will be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb for the North American dates, while Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will be the special guests on the Australian and New Zealand dates.

General tickets to the North American dates go on sale on Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m. local time.

Earlier this week, Luke was nominated for Entertainer, Male Vocalist and Album Of The Year for Growin’ Up at the CMA Awards, taking place on November 9th in Nashville.

Here are Luke’s World Tour dates:

March 25, 2023—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium*

April 1, 2023—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium*

April 15, 2023—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

April 22, 2023—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

April 29, 2023—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium*

May 6, 2023—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field*

May 13, 2023—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium*

May 20, 2023—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium*

May 27, 2023—Vancouver, BC—BC Place*

June 3, 2023—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium*

June 10, 2023—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*

June 17, 2023—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium*

July 8, 2023—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

July 15, 2023—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

July 22, 2023—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium*

July 29, 2023—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

Luke Combs International Tour Dates

August 9, 2023—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+

August 11, 2023—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+

August 16, 2023—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+

August 20, 2023—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+

August 23, 2023—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+

August 26, 2023—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+

September 30, 2023—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 1, 2023—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

October 4, 2023—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega

October 6, 2023—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 8, 2023—Paris, France—La Cigale

October 10, 2023—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11, 2023—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique

October 13, 2023—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 14, 2023—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena

October 16, 2023—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena

October 17, 2023—Manchester, England—AO Arena

October 19, 2023—London, England—The O2 Arena

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman