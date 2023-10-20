Luke Bryan Tells Critics to ‘Kiss His A**’ after Negative Review

The American Idol judge first lashed out at Pioneer Press reviewer Ross Raihala on X – formerly Twitter – Tuesday (October 17th) for calling his performance “a mess.”

Bryan Tweeted, “Wow. I’ve never received one positive review from y’all’s publication since I’ve been to the twin cities area in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time.”

When the blog Saving Country Music praised Raihala’s article, Wednesday (October 18th), the “One Margarita” singer wrote on social media, “You can kiss my ass too.”

The CMA Awards host continued, “Some nights my damn knees hurt. However. Y’all gotta job too do. Got get some followers. Been 10 years since my last twitter war. Peace and I love everyone.”

