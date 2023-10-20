98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan Tells Critics to ‘Kiss His A**’ after Negative Review

October 20, 2023 11:40AM CDT
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Luke Bryan had a strong reaction to some critics who panned his recent Minneapolis concert.

The American Idol judge first lashed out at Pioneer Press reviewer Ross Raihala on X – formerly Twitter – Tuesday (October 17th) for calling his performance “a mess.”

Bryan Tweeted, “Wow.  I’ve never received one positive review from y’all’s publication since I’ve been to the twin cities area in my whole career.  The trend continues.  The sold out crowd had a great time.”

When the blog Saving Country Music praised Raihala’s article, Wednesday (October 18th), the “One Margarita” singer wrote on social media, “You can kiss my ass too.”

The CMA Awards host continued, “Some nights my damn knees hurt.  However.  Y’all gotta job too do.  Got get some followers.  Been 10 years since my last twitter war.  Peace and I love everyone.”

You can see the whole thing, HERE.

