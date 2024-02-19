Luke Bryan Admits American Idol ‘Doesn’t Always Get It Right’ – Lainey Wilson Was Rejected 7 Times

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Scotty McCreery are among the big names who were winners of American Idol, and gained successful music careers.

Since its debut, the show has only produced a few superstars, like them, though. And Idol has also made many mistakes.

Lainey Wilson is a prominent example. Despite auditioning seven times, she never competed on the hit reality show. Since then, Lainey has won her first Best Country Album Grammy for Bell Bottom Country. And she is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Bryan was questioned about why Lainey had no success on the musical competition show. “I didn’t know that,” said Bryan. “That was the first time I heard that. But I’ll go see my producers today and find out what happened! I’m glad she didn’t take the Idol letdown to heart. It also shows we don’t always get it right.”

