Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock Did “Not” Get Married Over the Weekend

Sep 1, 2020 @ 11:13am
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010 file photo, singer Loretta Lynn poses in the press room during the 44th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Newly discovered documents indicate country music legend Loretta Lynn is three years older than she has led people to believe, a change that undermines the story told in "Coal Miners Daughter. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

LORETTA LYNN posted pics of herself and KID ROCK pretending to get married over the weekend, and people thought it was the real deal.  She had to go back on Facebook yesterday and tell everyone “it was a joke.”

 

This falls under the “I can’t believe I have to say this” . . . but Loretta Lynn did NOT marry Kid Rock, over the weekend.  They were both at a vow renewal ceremony, and decided to do a little comedy.

Loretta wore a veil and Kid Rock got down on one knee and put a ring on it.  She posted pics and wrote, “We’ve always teased about getting ourselves married.  Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun.  Sorry girls, he’s taken.”

People bought into it and started congratulating them, so Loretta had to go back on Facebook yesterday to clear things up.

Quote, “Well, it didn’t last long, y’all, but it sure was fun.  I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke.  Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast.”  (E!OnlineTMZ)

 

