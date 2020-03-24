Looking for a way to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Check on your neighbor’s see if they are doing alright, reaching out can have a big impact in the difficult time. Keep your Social distancing but knock on the door or give them a call.
Give blood! With all the canceled blood drives right now, including 120 in Illinois. According to Celena Roldan, the CEO of American Red Cross in Illinois, we are facing a “severe blood shortage”.
Donate any extra food you might have. With kids out of school and people out of work food banks are struggling to keep up with the demand.
Order from your favorite local restaurants. The food service industry and it’s workers are some of the hardest hit people in our community.
AND most of all…..
Stay at home. it’s the best way to stop the spread.