Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Looking at Rivers & Other “Blue Spaces” Can Improve Your Body Image
Sep 9, 2021 @ 12:30pm
It turns out the best way to boost one’s body image may involve the natural world.
According to a new study by
Anglia Ruskin University
in Cambridge, looking at rivers and “
other blue spaces
” can restore “
psychological resources
” – which positively impact one’s body image.
Professor Viren Swami asked participants to complete a survey, after they looked at photos of green spaces, such as forests, blue spaces such as rivers, or grey spaces such as buildings. Those who looked at images of rivers, seas and lakes saw “
the biggest impact on positive body image out of the three groups
.”
Meanwhile, body appreciation fell after participants looked at photos of buildings. Professor Swami says, “
it is well known that exposure to nature brings benefits for psychological wellbeing, including healthier body image
.”
According to a new study by Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, looking at rivers and “other blue spaces” can improve one’s body image. Participants who looked at images of rivers, seas and lakes saw “the biggest impact on positive body image,” while those who looked at images of buildings saw a decline in body appreciation.
TAGS
#ARU
#BlueSpace
#BodyImage
#GreenSpace
#GreySpace
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What's the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?
Working from Home Has Made Us Like Our Coworkers More. Here's WHY.
Win Tickets to see Brad Paisley!
Joliet Institution Closes Its Doors For Good
Weird things people caught their roommates doing!
Recent Posts
Public Invited For 9/11 Remembrance In Will County
25 mins ago
Traffic Stop in Joliet Leads to Arrest
1 hour ago
Eric Church Caught on Video as Virginia Tech Plays HIS SONG to Beat his Beloved UNC
1 hour ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On