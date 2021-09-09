      Weather Alert

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Looking at Rivers & Other “Blue Spaces” Can Improve Your Body Image

Sep 9, 2021 @ 12:30pm
It turns out the best way to boost one’s body image may involve the natural world.
According to a new study by Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, looking at rivers and “other blue spaces” can restore “psychological resources” – which positively impact one’s body image.
Professor Viren Swami asked participants to complete a survey, after they looked at photos of green spaces, such as forests, blue spaces such as rivers, or grey spaces such as buildings.  Those who looked at images of rivers, seas and lakes saw “the biggest impact on positive body image out of the three groups.”
Meanwhile, body appreciation fell after participants looked at photos of buildings.  Professor Swami says, “it is well known that exposure to nature brings benefits for psychological wellbeing, including healthier body image.”

