Live Nation Will Require Vax Card or Negative COVID Test

Aug 17, 2021 @ 12:00pm
LIVE NATION TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS OR NEGATIVE COVID TESTS:

Live Nation will require all artists, crew and attendees to show evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test, at their venues and upcoming festivals in the US.

Live Nation employees will also be required to be fully vaccinated in order to visit any of the agency’s offices, events or venues.

The decision comes after Lollapalooza, which Live Nation organizes, was confirmed to not be a superspreader event. More than 90 percent of attendees were vaccinated.

Learn more, here:  (NME)

 

