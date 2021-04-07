LIVE MUSIC TO RETURN TO AURORA’S RIVEREDGE PARK IN JULY 2021
RiverEdge park released the followng Press Release this morning!
“RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora announced today 4/7/21 the return of live music at the city’s beautiful outdoor summer concert venue starting in July.
Confirmed 2021 summer concerts (at press time) include One of These Nights, the nation’s top Eagles tribute band, Friday, July 9; TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Friday, July 16; Snoop Dogg with special guest Twista, Sunday, July 18; Stayin’ Alive: One Night of The Bee Gees, Friday, July 30; Hollywood Nights – A Bob Seger Experience, Friday, August 6; Get the Led Out: A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” Friday, August 20; and Poi Dog Pondering, Saturday, August 28.
Events scheduled in June, including Blues on The Fox, The Chicago Experience and Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute, along with Tedeschi Trucks Band on July 15, are currently being rescheduled for 2022. Once new dates are announced, ticket holders will have 60 days prior to the rescheduled date to confirm attendance. Those who can’t attend can request a credit good for any future show at RiverEdge Park or Paramount Theatre or receive a full refund.
RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora, Illinois, is a beautiful outdoor summer concert venue, serving up live music, delicious festival food, cool beverages and a great time. Tickets to all rescheduled events are on sale now. To reserve tickets and for more information, visit riveredgeaurora.com
or call (630) 896-6666. Tickets will also be sold on-site, pending availability. Fees not included.
The RiverEdge Park 2021 Season is sponsored by Dunham Fund, Bud Light and City of Aurora. Park sponsor is Hollywood Casino Aurora.”