Little Big Town teases new song “For the Daughters”

ABC/Image Group LAThere’s new music on the way from Little Big Town this Friday.

The CMA-and-ACM-winning foursome teased their new song in a brief clip on social media on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram 4 • 5 A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

“Oh girl, wash your face before you come to the table,” Karen Fairchild sings a capella, along with a black-and-white video that appears to be a shot of a ceiling, showing beams, windows, and light fixtures. The clip ends with the word “Friday.”

The new track is the same one LBT debuted during their record label’s show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during Country Radio Seminar — and it’s likely called “For the Daughters.”

In an Instagram video captured that day in February, they sing, “Girl, know your place, be willing and able/Take it on the chin and let the best man win/Girl, shoulders back and stand up straight/Girl, watch your mouth and watch your weight/Mind your manners, smile for the camera.”

View this post on Instagram “Little Big Town” live at The Ryman Auditorium Nashville. A post shared by Jack Daniel (@jackdanielclt) on Feb 14, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

“And pose like a trophy on a shelf,” the song goes on. “Dream for everyone but not yourself/I’ve heard of God the Son and God the Father/I’m just looking for a God for the daughters.”

This will be the first new music from Little Big Town since last June’s “Summer Fever.” In the months since, we know that Karen, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet have been in the studio working on new music they’re producing themselves — a first for the band.

