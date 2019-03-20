Lifetime Film ‘Patsy & Loretta’

Lifetime film documents the friendship of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, the two music legends were friends starting in the late 1950s when Cline took Loretta under her wing as she started in the music business. Cline and Lynne shared their struggles in the music business, marital problems and toured together until Cline died at the age of 30 in a plane crash. Patsy & Loretta has started filming in Nashville and is co-produced by Cline and Lynne’s daughters, Julie Fudge and Patsy Lynn Russell. If any country artist could be your best friend, who would you pick?