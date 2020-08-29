Leonard Cohen’s Reps Say They Specifically Declined GOP Requests to Use ‘Hallelujah’ at Convention
Reps of the late Leonard Cohen‘s estate and publishing company both issued statements regarding the use of the song Hallelujah, during the RNC. They both confirm they declined requests for the use of the song.
The song played twice, following the conclusion of President Donald Trump‘s speech, Thursday night.
The Estate considers Hallelujah to be one of the most important songs in Cohen’s catalogue. For that reason, representatives say they do not (and did not) want the song to be politicized. The Estate attorney now plans legal action.