Lauren Alaina Married Cam Arnold with Many Country Superstars as Guests

Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold tied the knot Sunday (February 4th) at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville.

People reports that the couple invited 450 people to witness their nuptials, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY, Lindsay Ell and Shay Mooney.

The bride told People, “Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised – and had a 450-person guest list. I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are – we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people.”

Alaina and Arnold wrote personalized vows for each other. They included their two dogs and their nieces and nephews in the ceremony, which was officiated by Arnold’s friend, Henry Valentine Geny.

See the pictures on her Instagram: laurenalaina

The newlyweds, who first began dating in 2020, are heading off to Hawaii, for their honeymoon.