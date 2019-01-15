Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Free Dozen Donuts for the Next Two Weeks
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 15, 2019 @ 8:35 AM
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in New York April 27, 2006. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. has reached a proposed $4.7 million settlement with workers who claimed they lost millions of dollars in retirement savings because company executives hid evidence of declining sales and profits, the company announced Monday, May 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Roy & Carol in the morning are all about “Free” and all about Food. So check out this deal from our friends at Krispy Kreme!
For the next two weeks, if you buy a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme, they’ll give you another dozen glazed donuts for free.
You have to sign up for Krispy Kreme’s rewards program online to use the deal. And you can only use it once . . . unless you sign up for new accounts every time, but who would do that? Here’s the full story from Refinery29. 

