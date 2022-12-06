98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kirstie Alley has passed away at 71

December 6, 2022 4:20AM CST
(Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

The 71-year-old Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley, who starred in Look Who’s Talking, Veronica’s Closet, and Cheers, has passed away. On Monday, December 5, Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced their mother’s death on her social media accounts. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the post. They described the icon as an amazing mother and grandmother who had great strength and left them with never-ending joy.

