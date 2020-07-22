KFC Working on 3-D Chicken Nuggets… What Does That Even Mean?
KFC has been switching up its menu lately, but nothing can compare to the new item they’re working on: 3-D chicken nuggets.
That’s right, KFC has partnered with a bioprinting lab in Russia – for a process which combines animal cells and plant-based ingredients – to make chicken meat. The idea is that, by using the 3-D cell printing, it could eliminate the need to slaughter animals, to make food.
The folks at KFC explain that the nuggets will still have the flavor that everyone is used to.
A test product is scheduled to be ready to taste, in Russia, this fall.