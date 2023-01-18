98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts Vehemently to Not-Nice Dating Rumors about Chase Stokes

January 18, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Kelsea Ballerini Reacts Vehemently to Not-Nice Dating Rumors about Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini clearly heard the chatter over Chase Stokes dating rumors, and she has reacted to those rumors with a cryptic post.

Kelsea posted a video as her reaction to a blog site…  It had been claiming that she is dating Stokes – for publicity – and said, “I know, I know, I know.  Stop reading, stop reading.  Stop looking.  But what is happening, guys?  What?  Let’s not do this.”  She added, “I’m about to break up with the internet 4 sure.”

Many fans note that Ballerini neither confirms nor denies that she is dating him.  But she makes it clear that she doesn’t like the narrative of her using any relationship for “publicity.”

More about:
#BreakUpWithTheInternet
#ChaseStokes
#Dating
#FriskyFriday
#KelseaBallerini

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts