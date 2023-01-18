Kelsea Ballerini Reacts Vehemently to Not-Nice Dating Rumors about Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini clearly heard the chatter over Chase Stokes dating rumors, and she has reacted to those rumors with a cryptic post.

Kelsea posted a video as her reaction to a blog site… It had been claiming that she is dating Stokes – for publicity – and said, “I know, I know, I know. Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening, guys? What? Let’s not do this.” She added, “I’m about to break up with the internet 4 sure.”

Many fans note that Ballerini neither confirms nor denies that she is dating him. But she makes it clear that she doesn’t like the narrative of her using any relationship for “publicity.”