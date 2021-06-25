Kelsea Ballerini Announces Book of Poetry, ‘Feel Your Way Through’

Good news Kelsea Ballerini fans, the singer has announced a new book of poetry that will be released this fall. “Feel Your Way Through” is a collection of poetry the singer wrote to convey feelings that couldn’t be explained through music. “Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be 20-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world,” says Ballerini. The poetry will consist of poems about Ballerini’s family dynamics, relationships, body image and confidence, self-love, sexuality, and lessons from her youth. “Feel Your Way Through” will be released on November 16th and follows Ballerini’s tour with the Jonas Brothers.