      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini Announces Book of Poetry, ‘Feel Your Way Through’

Jun 25, 2021 @ 7:47am
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Good news Kelsea Ballerini fans, the singer has announced a new book of poetry that will be released this fall. “Feel Your Way Through” is a collection of poetry the singer wrote to convey feelings that couldn’t be explained through music.  “Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be 20-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world,” says Ballerini.  The poetry will consist of poems about Ballerini’s family dynamics, relationships, body image and confidence, self-love, sexuality, and lessons from her youth. “Feel Your Way Through” will be released on November 16th and follows Ballerini’s tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Popular Posts
Win Josh Turner Tickets!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Your Vaccine Card? Here's How to Protect It
Tornado Rips Through Woodridge, Causing Injuries and Damaging Homes
McDonald’s Secret Cakes, Dunkin’ Bubbles, Yoplait Skittles
Did Lockdown Give You 'Cave Syndrome'? MAV Can Help
Connect With Us Listen To Us On