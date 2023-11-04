98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss

November 4, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Smaller Figure with A-List Guests after Drastic Weight Loss 

Kelly Clarkson posted a snapshot of her daytime talk show guests, to celebrate the closing of another week.

The 41-year-old daytime host took pictures with Meg Ryan, David Duchovny, and Kat Graham.

David and Meg flanked the American Idol winner in the first image.  She stood close to Kat in the second.

Clarkson wore a snug black top, tucked into a leopard-print skirt, in each.

How the American Idol alum lost weight has been rumored to be tied to the use of Ozempic.  But the Grammy winner hasn’t addressed the rumors.

What do you think of Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss?

