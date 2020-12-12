Kelly Clarkson Says her Ex Husband’s Company Defrauded Her Out of Millions
This year’s divorce of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock continues to get messier.
The singer says that her soon-to-be ex-husband, who is also her former manager, has defrauded her out of millions.
She claims he worked as an unlicensed California talent agent. She also says she had a verbal agreement with his company, which was fraudulent. Because of this, she wants to be compensated for the fees the company has demanded over the years.
This past month, Blackstock has publicly demanded more than $400,000 per month, as spousal support, from Clarkson. They have two children, and he has two kids from a previous marriage. His father was married to Reba McEntire.
Clarkson recently sold her house. She continues to host her Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, as well as segments of ‘The Voice,’ on NBC. Blackstock has represented her co-star, Blake Shelton, as well. No word from the Shelton camp.