Keith Urban To Be Inducted Into ‘Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame’
July 7, 2023 6:40AM CDT
In case you missed the announcement over the holiday weekend… Keith Urban will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. He’s nominated alongside Steven Curtis Chapman, Gillian Welch, David Welch, and Martie Maguire of The Dixie Chicks.
The Gala will take place October 11th in Nashville.
