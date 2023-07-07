98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Keith Urban To Be Inducted Into ‘Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame’

July 7, 2023 6:40AM CDT
Keith Urban To Be Inducted Into ‘Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame’
In case you missed the announcement over the holiday weekend… Keith Urban will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. He’s nominated alongside Steven Curtis ChapmanGillian WelchDavid Welch, and Martie Maguire of The Dixie Chicks.

The Gala will take place October 11th in Nashville.

