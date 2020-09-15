Keith Urban, P!nk To Premiere New Duet On ACM Awards
In addition to hosting tomorrow night’s (Wednesday, Sept. 16th) 55th Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time ever, Keith Urban is set to perform a song off his upcoming album called “One Too Many,” featuring pop star P!nk. The live performance marks the world premiere of the track and the first-ever television performance of the song. “One Too Many” is featured on Keith’s The Speed of Now Part 1 album which will be released on Friday (Sept. 18th).
The ACM Awards will open with a performance by Entertainer of the Year nominees Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Eric Church who will perform a special medley of their greatest hits.
The 55th ACM Awards air live from Nashville on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.