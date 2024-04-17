Katy Perry Reveals WHY She’s Leaving ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry wants to make one thing clear: She’s not leaving American Idol because she wants to work less; she’s leaving because she wants to work more.

“I’m just trying to make space for other things,” the 39-year-old Perry says. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work.”

When asked if that “work” involves recording a new album, Perry replies, “You’ll learn more when it’s ready to launch.”

Although Perry insists she’s ready to leave the hit TV show after seven seasons, she admits getting through her final episode likely won’t be easy on her: “I am always emotional on finale, but gosh, when this finale comes, I better just tape the false lashes to my face.”

Luke Bryan has said this may be his last season, as well.

Who would you like to see replace Perry on American Idol?