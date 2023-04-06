Kane Brown’s Ready To Record More Songs With Katelyn

Kane and Katelyn Brown got their first joint award at this year’s CMT Music Awards. After winning Video of the Year, Kane says he’s ready to record more music with his wife.

“We gotta get some more songs out there,” notes the singer. “It’s amazing to me: I get to share it with her and, y’know, I’m kinda living my career again through her,” Kane told ABC Audio backstage after their Video of the Year win.

The Brown’s song, “Thank God,” was featured on Kane’s last album, “Different Man.”

This song sprouted numerous other requests from fans of other country stars to record with their wives. Jason Aldean and Luke Combs to name a few. Luke’s 3wife said she can’t sing but Jason said his wife could. Maybe this will encourage them to do so?

Do you think the Brown’s should record another song?