Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, are having a baby boy.

In a gender reveal video posted on Instagram Tuesday (January 9th), Kane can be heard guessing that their third child together will be a girl.

Instead, when the couple cut into the bumblebee themed “what will baby bee?” cake, they revealed that “baby boy Brown” will be born in 2024.

The whole family, including four-year-old Kingsley Rose and not-quite-two-year-old Kodi Jane, took part in the celebration.

