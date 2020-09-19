      Weather Alert

K9 Ride for Koda – Join the Lunch Party or the 80-mile Ride or Both!

Sep 19, 2020 @ 11:02am

RIDE FOR K9 KODA – Campton Hills Police Escorted MOTORCYCLE RIDE and Celebration

Sunday, September 27th, 2020

Join the ride, for a scenic 80-mile tour, through beautiful, rural Kane County!  Your donation will support K9 Unit Training, Equipment and Purchase of a Replacement Squad.

Your donation – $25 per bike, single rider; or $30 per bike, 2 or more – includes breakfast, the K9 show, the ride, lunch and a “Ride for Koda” bandana!

You’ll benefit Ride for K9 Koda, while you enjoy a great meal from Old Towne Pub in Campton Hills.  If you will not be able to ride, enjoy the lunch, and receive a bandana, for a $10 minimum donation.

The celebration includes K-9 Demonstrations, Live Music, a 50-50 Raffle, Magicians, Face Painting and a Silent Auction.  So, bring the whole family!

Registration opens at 10:30am, the day of the ride, at Old Towne Pub, 40W290 LaFox Rd.

For more information, additional donation possibilities, or to register early, contact Officer Levand at [email protected].

 

