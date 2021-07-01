Justin Moore is gearing up for his favorite holiday

On the Fourth of July he and his family will be heading to the beach for a bit of vacation fun before he hits the road again.
Justin tells us: “Fourth of July is my favorite holiday, one, because I love summer and hot weather and hate winter, and my wife’s birthday is the fifth, so 4th of July is huge for us. With the exception of this past year, 2020, we always spend it at the beach and do fish fries and the whole beach thing. I love 4th of July. There’s no gifts you gotta worry about. It’s just good food, it’s good weather. I love fireworks, I’m like a child. So, 4th of July, it’s a big family day for us.”
Justin and his family bought a beach house several years ago down in Florida.
He can also celebrate the fact that his current single, “We Didn’t Have Much,” is about to become his latest Top 10 hit.