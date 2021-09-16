Julianne Hough Says She Regrets Wearing Blackface in 2013

Julianne Hough, well, faces criticism over her role on a new reality show… It judges real activists. This is because, back in 2013, the actress dressed up as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren from “Orange Is the New Black” for Halloween.
Now she is speaking out about her regrets. Hough said, “Wearing black face was a poor choice based on my own white privilege and my own white body bias that hurt people and is something I regret doing to this day.”
She also said that while she is not an activist, she’s “excited to be part of something that highlights, and is centered around sharing activists’ work on a larger platform.”
Hough addressed the criticism of her role on the show, saying, “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore that I am not qualified to act as judge.”
Hough is only one of the judges for The Activist, along with Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It’s set to premiere next month on CBS.