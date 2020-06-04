Josh Turner’s Crew Files Lawsuit Over Bus Accident
After a bus crash that left one member of Josh Turner’s crew dead last September, a lawsuit has been filed against All Access Coach Leasing, the bus driver, Bradley Dratnol, and Josh’s management company, Modern Management. The suit was brought by two of Josh’s crew members as well as the estate of his late sound engineer who died when their tour bus drove off a California highway and plunged off a cliff. According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, the lawsuit alleges wrongful death, negligent and defective design of the bus and negligent hiring and seeks an unspecified amount of money to cover burial costs, lost wages and other expenses.
Six additional members of Josh’s crew suffered serious injuries and, according to Josh, would face a long road to recovery. Here’s the full story from Sanluisobispo.com.
Here’s a video from KSBY-TV when the Bus Accident Occured: