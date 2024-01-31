Jon Pardi Says a Famous Dad Suggested Luke Bryan for his Latest Single

Jon Pardi‘s latest single with Luke Bryan, “Cowboys And Plowboys” is climbing the country charts; and it’s the first new music from him since the album, Mr. Saturday Night.

He says one of the songwriters, Rhett Akins, sent it to him and even suggested his duet partner. Akins is the proud dad of Thomas Rhett.

Jon tells us more: “I remember hearing it for the first time ‘cause Rhett Akins sent it to me and said, ‘You and Luke need to record this song,’” says Jon. “Luke called me like an hour later was like, ‘We gonna do this song, man?’ And it was just perfect. He comes from a farming background. I come from a farming/cowboys kind of lifestyle all the time now. It’s just perfect for me and him to sing together.”

“Cowboys And Plowboys” was written by Rhett, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor.

Mr. Saturday Night World Tour stops in Billings, Montana, on February 13th.