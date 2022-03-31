Jim Henson Biography on the Way – Kermit the Frog and Hensen’s Muppets Tell All

The man (who was literally) behind the Muppets, Jim Henson, is getting a documentary.
Signed on to be part of the project will be Ron Howard.
And the Henson family offers full cooperation and blessing to do it.
A release about the project says it will “present a fascinating and intimate look at Jim’s illustrious career creating treasured characters and revolutionizing television and film. With never-before-seen personal archives, the film will give audiences an exciting first-person view into the life of one of the world’s most inspiring and iconoclastic creators through exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries.”
Which Muppets reach you, in a special way, or make you laugh, every time?