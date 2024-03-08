Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO Marks One Year Since She Left Sex Work 

When she and Jelly first met in 2015, she was actively working in the sex industry. And on Wednesday (March 6th) she wrote an open letter on her Facebook page, to explain her thoughts about being married and continuing – or not continuing – her work.

In part she wrote: “I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him. And to be honest he never once asked me to.” She continued: “I also didn’t want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet.” She followed it with a laughing emoji.

Bunny XO says that retiring was the best decision she ever made.